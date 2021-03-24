WWE & Gabe Sapolsky Dismissed in Candy Cartwright’s Lawsuit Over Alleged Riddle Sexual Assault

– PWInsider has an update on the ongoing lawsuit by Samantha Tavel (aka Candy Cartwright) alleging sexual assault by Matt Riddle. Previously, Riddle was named as a defendant along with Gabe Sapolsky, WWE, and EVOLVE. According to the latest update, United States District Court of the North District of Illinois Judge Manish S. Shah terminated WWE and Sapolsky as defendants in the lawsuit.

A 14-page ruling was made on the decision was reportedly made today. Previously, WWE, Sapolsky, and Riddle all filed separate motions to dismiss the lawsuit against them. Riddle’s attempt to dismiss the lawsuit was denied. Sapolsky filed his motion to dismiss on January 8, and the court agreed with his motion.

It was ruled by the court that Tavel failed to factually prove that the court had any jurisdiction of WWE and Sapolsky. Additionally, it was ruled that she could not prove that either party was in connected in any way to her claims of sexual assault by Riddle. The court ruling on the matter stated, “As an initial matter, it is important to point out that Mr. Sapolsky did not hire Ms. Tavel to perform at this event. She came to the event on her volition, insisted on attending the event, and paid her own expenses.”

Tavel filed her lawsuit against Riddle, WWE, Sapolsky, and EVOLVE last October. She sued the four parties for $10 million each for actual damages, damages from emotional distress, punitive damages, attorney’s fees and costs.

While WWE and Sapolsky were dropped as defendants, Riddle and EVOLVE Wrestling are still named in the lawsuit. However, EVOLVE was acquired by WWE and ceased operations last year. PWInsider noted that while Tavel’s lawsuit against Riddle will continue, it is likely that Riddle will become the sole defendant due to EVOLVE’s current status as a WWE property.