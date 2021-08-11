Update on Max Caster’s AEW Status After Being Edited Off AEW Dark

A new report has an update on Max Caster’s AEW status after he was edited off of this week’s episode of AEW Dark. The Acclaimed worked a match on tonight’s episode but the match did not air, and there was speculation about Caster’s future after he took AEW and Acclaimed references from his Twitter bio.

According to Fightful Select, Caster is still with AEW but his appearances are “on ice” as of Tuesday afternoon. There’s no word on what that entails or how long if might last. Sensitivity has training been discussed according to the report.

Of note, there is another report floating around saying that Caster has been suspended for two months and must definitively go through sensitivity training, but Voices of Wrestling is reporting that there’s no truth to that one, which they are told is a “total fiction.”

All of this steps from Caster’s controversial rap lyrics that were edited out of last week’s Dark in which he referenced Simone Biles, the Duke lacrosse rape scandal, and took a vulgar shot at Julia Hart. Tony Khan had said afterward that the rap was “terrible” and that it should have been caught in editing, and that he would be directly editing AEW Dark and Elevation going forward.