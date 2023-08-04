Update on Meet and Greets at WWE Summerslam Store Today, Replacements Made

PWInsider reports that changes have been made to the scheduled meet-and-greets today at the WWE Summerslam store in Detroit. Omos and Bronson Reed were originally scheduled but have been replaced. Here’s the updated schedule:

* Today, 12 PM local time: Valhalla & Erik (replacing Omos)

* Today, 6 PM local time: Apollo Crews (replacing Bronson Reed)

* Sunday, 11 AM: Tommaso Ciampa

As noted, all meet-and-greets are first come, first served to those who request and receive a wristband, which is required to meet the superstars. Wristbands are available each morning when the store opens.