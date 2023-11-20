Update on MJF’s Contract With AEW and if WWE Has Contacted Him

MJF has made frequent mention of ‘the bidding war of 2024’ and there’s a new update on if that has happened yet. Haus of Wrestling reports that sources within WWE believe that the AEW world champion has already quietly re-signed with AEW. It was noted that there have been “zero talks” between MJF and WWE. The idea that the champion is set to become a free agent was described as a “false narrative”, and the belief is that he’s signed through 2027.

A source said: “This is a completely in his head storyline.”

Another added: “1000%. I was told a while ago he is under a long-term deal, which is why they stopped pushing the 2024 stuff.”

AEW and MJF have yet to comment on if he signed a new deal or not.