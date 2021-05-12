wrestling / News
Update On GoFundMe Campaign For Lance Lude’s Colon Cancer Recovery
May 12, 2021 | Posted by
The GoFundMe campaign to help independent wrestler Lance Lude rcover from colon cancer surgery has reached 60% of its goal. As reported in March Lude — real name Brian Aldhizer — underwent surgery to get his cancer removed and his sister set up a GoFundMe to help cover his medical expenses.
As of this writing, the campaign has raised $6,232 of its $10,000 goal. Among those who are listed as donating are Dominic Garrini and Malcolm Bivens.
You can check out the GoFundMe and donate here. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Mr. Aldhizer for a quick and full recovery.
More Trending Stories
- Drake Wuertz Misses Last Night’s WWE NXT To Argue Against Masks In Florida Schools
- Booker T On Backlash To His Criticism Of Kenny Omega Winning Impact Title, Potential AEW-Impact Invasion Angle
- Eric Bischoff Was ‘Embarrassed’ To Be In Randy Savage A&E Biography, Talks Brian Pillman Episode Of Dark Side Of The Ring
- Chelsea Green Hit With Cease & Desist Order, Changes Podcast Name