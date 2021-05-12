Update On GoFundMe Campaign For Lance Lude’s Colon Cancer Recovery

The GoFundMe campaign to help independent wrestler Lance Lude rcover from colon cancer surgery has reached 60% of its goal. As reported in March Lude — real name Brian Aldhizer — underwent surgery to get his cancer removed and his sister set up a GoFundMe to help cover his medical expenses.

As of this writing, the campaign has raised $6,232 of its $10,000 goal. Among those who are listed as donating are Dominic Garrini and Malcolm Bivens.

You can check out the GoFundMe and donate here. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Mr. Aldhizer for a quick and full recovery.