Update on Attendance and Live Gate For Ric Flair’s Last Match

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Ric Flair’s Last Match was a huge success, business-wise, and was one of the most successful independent events in recent history. The show had an attendance of 6,800 fans with a gate of $448,502. That’s the second-largest independent gate in North America, just behind All In’s 10,541 paid and $458,525 gate.

It had between 20,000 and 25,000 streaming PPV buys and around 4,200 TV cable buys. Of those who bought WWE Summerslam, only 2.07% also bought this show.