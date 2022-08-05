wrestling / News
Update on Attendance and Live Gate For Ric Flair’s Last Match
August 5, 2022 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Ric Flair’s Last Match was a huge success, business-wise, and was one of the most successful independent events in recent history. The show had an attendance of 6,800 fans with a gate of $448,502. That’s the second-largest independent gate in North America, just behind All In’s 10,541 paid and $458,525 gate.
It had between 20,000 and 25,000 streaming PPV buys and around 4,200 TV cable buys. Of those who bought WWE Summerslam, only 2.07% also bought this show.
