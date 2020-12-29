Update on Changes to AEW Dynamite for Coming Weeks, Tony Khan Rewrote Entire Show for Wednesday

– As previously reported, tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dynamite will be a tribute show to the late Brodie Lee (real name Jonathan Huber), who tragically passed away last Saturday. AEW changed up the lineup to make it a tribute show, and the previously planned New Year’s Smash lineups will be shifted to January 6 and 13. Dave Meltzer discussed the changes to Dynamite on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, AEW also plans to tape the second New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite on January 6. As previously noted, rapper Snoop Dogg was set to appear on New Year’s Smash Night 2 when it was slated to air on that night in a guest commentary role. However, Meltzer speculated with the taping changes, Snoop Dogg could still hypothetically appear on the January 13 show if his material is taped on January 6. Either that, or he and Chris Jericho could swap places for their commentary gigs.

Additionally, Meltzer noted he spoke to AEW President Tony Khan earlier this week regarding the Brodie Lee situation. Meltzer stated that Khan felt very “very pressured” to put on an “unbelievable” show on Wednesday night. Khan then reached out to Meltzer again the following morning and revealed he had stayed up all night to rewrite the entire show for this week, so the whole show will be a tribute to Brodie Lee.

Meltzer went on to say that Khan rewrote the show to primarily make it about Brodie Lee’s kids. This week’s Dynamite will feature tributes and matches dedicated to Brodie Lee. Here’s the updated card:

* Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy & 10 vs. Team Taz

* Young Bucks & Colt Cabana vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party

* Hangman, John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. MJF, Santana & Ortiz

* Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker & Penelope Ford

* Lance Archer, Evil Uno & Grayson v. Eddie Kingston, Butcher & Blade