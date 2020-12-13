wrestling / News
Backstage Note on Snoop Dogg Appearing at AEW New Year’s Smash Night 2
– As previously reported, rapper and WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg is set to appear for Night 2 of AEW New Year’s Smash on January 6. AEW announced Snoop Dogg as a special guest for the event. Additionally, The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that Snoop Dogg is going to be doing commentary for the show.
The special will be broadcast on TNT on January 6. Night 1 is scheduled for December 30.
Commentary https://t.co/zI5unjPbWm
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) December 12, 2020
