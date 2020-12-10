wrestling / News
Three Weeks Of Special Episodes Set For AEW Dynamite
December 9, 2020 | Posted by
AEW will be holding three weeks of special episodes of AEW Dynamite to carry through the main holiday weeks. AEW announced on tonight’s Dynamite that the weeks from December 23rd through January 6th will all be themed episodes. YOu can see the details of the shows below:
* December 23rd: AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash (Airs at at 10 PM EST or after NBA game)
* December 30th: AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash Night One (Chris Jericho on commentary)
* January 6th: AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash Night Two (Snoop Dogg appears)
👀 #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/MOSk0dEDtw
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) December 10, 2020
