Update On Dolph Ziggler’s Status With WWE

In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Dolph Ziggler is still under contract with WWE, but the company currently doesn’t have any plans for him so he’s keeping busy elsewhere.

He said: “He’s doing stand-up comedy. He’s still under contract. The thing is, they wanted to make him an agent, they wanted to take him out of the ring, they didn’t have any more ideas for him. He wanted to be a wrestler, he didn’t want to be an agent. So they kind of met in the middle where he’s still under contract and he’s using the time that he’s under contract to go around the country touring as a stand-up guy.“