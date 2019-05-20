wrestling / News
Update On Dolph Ziggler’s Status With WWE
May 20, 2019 | Posted by
In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Dolph Ziggler is still under contract with WWE, but the company currently doesn’t have any plans for him so he’s keeping busy elsewhere.
He said: “He’s doing stand-up comedy. He’s still under contract. The thing is, they wanted to make him an agent, they wanted to take him out of the ring, they didn’t have any more ideas for him. He wanted to be a wrestler, he didn’t want to be an agent. So they kind of met in the middle where he’s still under contract and he’s using the time that he’s under contract to go around the country touring as a stand-up guy.“
More Trending Stories
- Steve Austin Argues on Twitter Over Fan Attack in Germany, Triple H Beat Up Austin’s Attacker Until Security Intervened
- Backstage Update on How WWE Internally Classified Injury for Alexa Bliss, Bliss Rumored to Have Vomited After Taking Bad Bump
- Mike Kanellis Discusses How Triple H Gave Him the Opportunity to Join 205 Live After He ‘Flatlined’
- Vince Russo Details The Pitch He Made to Vince McMahon in 2002 For A Second WCW Invasion Angle