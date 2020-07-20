Update On Finish To RAW Women’s Title Match, WWE Clarifies That Asuka Is Still Champion

During last night’s Extreme Rules PPV event, the RAW Women’s championship match between Asuka and Sasha Banks ended in chaos. After the referee was taken out, Bayley put his shirt on and counted to three for Banks, then they left with Asuka’s title.

While Banks and Bayley escaped with the physical title belt, WWE.com confirmed that Asuka is still the champion. Not only is Asuka still listed as champion on the roster page, but the results report said that Banks win was ‘unofficial’.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that the reason the finish happened the way it did was because of last-minute changes. The report states that the plan for the match up until the day of the show was for Asuka to win, but Vince McMahon changed his mind. The most likely reason is that there will be a rematch on RAW at some point to help with the TV ratings, which have been low lately.

Either way, Bayley and Banks are still acting like Banks won on social media, while Asuka wants her belt back.

