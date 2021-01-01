Update On Status of Erick Redbeard in AEW After This Week’s Dynamite

As we previously reported, Erick Redbeard made a surprise appearance on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, stopping Wardlow from interfering in a match between The Inner Circle (MJF, Ortiz & Santana) and the team of The Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) and Hangman Page. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this was only a special one-off appearance to have him be part of the Brodie Lee tribute episode. At this time, he’s not expected to make any more appearances, but that could change.