Update On The Hierarchy of AEW Writing Team

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the hierarchy of the AEW writing team, particularly after it was noted last week that Will Washington was hired to help out creatively.

Tony Khan is the head booker and provides outlines for each show. QT Marshall and Sonjay Dutt help Khan with booking. Washington, who started last week, “has a seat at the table”. He is brought into creative meetings for input along with Pat Buck, Jerry Lynn, Christopher Daniels and Dean Malenko. HOwever, he’s not the #2 like previously rumored and that goes to Marshall and Dutt.

As noted, top talent like Kenny Omega, MJF, Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley the Young Bucks, Bryan Danielson, FTR, and CM Punk have “significant” input on their programs and directions.