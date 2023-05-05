More on Will Washington’s Role in AEW, What His Job Entails

As previously reported, AEW hired Will Washington, formerly of Fightful, as the new Wrestling Administration Coordinator. Tony Khan said Washington’s responsibilities include live events, social media, creative and PR. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more information on Washington’s hiring and what his role in the company will include.

It was noted that Washington drew Khan’s interest because of his knowledge of wrestling, and Khan reportedly had his eye on hiring him for a while. Washington was described as “long-time message board” person, as well as a tape trader type who has a strong memory of dates and wrestling facts, similar to Khan.

As for what he’ll be doing in AEW, he is expected to help Khan with creative. He will assist in writing the shows, keeping talent ‘more visible’ and keeping storylines organized. Essentially, he’s there to lighten some of the load for Khan, who had been booking five hours of AEW TV by himself, as well as around 90 minutes a week of ROH, plus PPVs.

Khan has also used help from Sonjay Dutt, QT Marshall, Pat Buck and Tony Schiavone, as well as key talent who have input on their angles. While Khan has the final say, he realized that the increase in workload necessitated bringing in help.