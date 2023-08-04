wrestling / News
Update on When WWE Plans To Launch NXT Europe
August 4, 2023 | Posted by
It was reported last month that Triple H said the WWE deal with Endeavor slowed down plans to launch NXT Europe. The brand was announced a year ago as a revamp of NXT UK.
PWInsider confirms that WWE still plans to launch the brand but they have to wait until the sale to Endeavor finalizes and the merger is complete. No one in the company expects anything to happen until early 2024 at least.
WWE reportedly has plans for talent and coaches they want to be involved, with Sha Samuels discussed for a coaching position. There will also be a Performance Center for local talent, but it will not likely be in London.
More Trending Stories
- Injured WWE Superstar Reportedly Spotted in Detroit Ahead of SummerSlam
- Vince Russo Comments On Eric Bischoff’s Shots At Him In Dark Side of the Ring
- Kevin Owens Recalls Paul Heyman Telling Him To Threaten Quitting Over Not Being On WrestleMania 35
- Backstage Rumor on AEW Having Discussions to Bring in Former WWE Champion