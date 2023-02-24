Updated Attendance, PPV Buys and Google Interest For WWE Elimination Chamber

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE Elimination Chamber was a legitimate sellout this year, with the event taking place at the Bell Centre in Montreal. The announced attendance was 17,271, with WrestleTix reporting the actual number was 14,651. Of that, 14,000 paid. This was te biggest wrestling audience in the city since Survivor Series 1997, which had over 20,000 in the building. WWE didn’t have the giant sets then that they do now, however.

As noted, Viewership was up 54% from last year’s event. The show also had the largest gate ever for the Elimination Chamber PPV, and the largest for a wrestling event in Montreal. No number was made available by WWE. Sponsorship revenue was up almost 300%.

Google searches were over 500,000, which is something on the level of an ‘A’ PPV like Royal Rumble. It was down 28% from that event but up 36% from Survivor Series.

Traditional PPV buys were at 11,500, up 39.7% from last year’s 8,200. For comparison, Royal Rumble had 18,200. Of those who bought Elimination Chamber, 58.7% also bought the Rumble and 8.9% also bought AEW Full Gear. The latter number is a higher crossover than usual. PPV buys were up 32.2% from Survivor Series, which will increase after late buy numbers come in.