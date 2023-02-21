WWE Announces Gate & Viewership Records for Elimination Chamber

– WWE Has announced that Elimination Chamber 2023 as the highest-grossing and most-viewed Elimination Chamber show in the company’s history. Additionally, the event drew the largest gate ever for any WWE event in held in Montreal, Quebec. Here’s the full announcement from WWE:

WWE® Breaks All-Time Gate & Viewership Records at Elimination Chamber®

02/21/2023

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that the 2023 Elimination Chamber, which emanated from the Bell Centre in Montreal, became WWE’s highest-grossing and most-viewed Elimination Chamber in company history.

Viewership of the 2023 Elimination Chamber saw a 54 percent increase versus the previous record set in 2022. It also marked the largest gate ever for any WWE event held in Montreal and the largest gate in the history of Elimination Chamber.

In addition, 2023 Elimination Chamber broke the all-time event merchandise record and generated the highest-grossing Priority Pass fan experience packages for any non-”Big Five” premium live event through WWE’s partnership with On Location. Elimination Chamber sponsorship revenue was up nearly 300 percent versus 2022.

On social, content featuring WWE Superstars Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn generated nearly 20 million views across WWE’s social platforms.