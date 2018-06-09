Updated Betting Odds For WWE Money in the Bank (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Here are the updated betting odds for WWE Money in the Bank, via SkyBet. Finn Balor is currently expected to win the Men’s MITB ladder match while Charlotte Flair is favored for the women’s.

– Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match:

The Miz 11/10

Braun Strowman 2/1

Big E 7/2

Samoa Joe 9/2

Kevin Owens 11/2

Finn Balor 9/1

Rusev 12/1

Bobby Roode 20/1

Kofi Kingston 25/1

Xavier Woods 50/1

– Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match:

Natalya 11/8

Alexa Bliss 3/1

Charlotte Flair 9/2

Ember Moon 5/1

Becky Lynch 11/2

Sasha Banks 11/2

Lana 8/1

Naomi 20/1

– WWE Championship Last Man Standing Match: AJ Styles (11/10) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (4/6)

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (1/4) vs. Elias (11/4)

– RAW Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (10/3) vs. Ronda Rousey (1/5)

– Smackdown Women’s Championship: Carmella (5/4) vs. Asuka (4/7)

– Big Cass (10/11) vs. Daniel Bryan (4/5)

– Roman Reigns (1/8) vs. Jinder Mahal (9/2)

– Bobby Lashley (1/5) vs. Sami Zayn (10/3)

– Smackdown Tag Team Titles: The Bludgeon Brothers (1/8) vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (9/2)