Updated Card For AEW Double Or Nothing

AEW has a fully updated card for Double Or Nothing following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for the PPV, which takes place next Saturday and airs live on PPV:

* Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Finals: Hangman Page vs. Will Ospreay

* Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Finals: Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Mone

* Anarchy in the Arena Match: Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, Wheeler Yuta & The Young Bucks

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate vs. Sons Of Texas

* AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Mike Bailey

* Stretcher Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet

* FTR vs. Nigel McGuiness & Daniel Garcia