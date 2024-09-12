Updated Card For AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

UPDATED: Tony Khan made the official announcement of Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Khan’s announcement noted that the match is contingent on doctors clearing Danielson to wrestle before showtime. The graphic does not state that the World Championship is on the line.

ORIGINAL: The card for AEW Dynamite Grand Slam has undergone a significant change after this week’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Darby Allin agree to put his AEW World Championship shot on the line against Jon Moxley at the show. Allin was originally set to get the World Title shot at the September 25th show, but Moxley went back and forth with Allin in a promo that ended with Allin agreeing to put his title shot on the line at the show.

Meanwhile, Danielson has a new opponent as Nigel McGuinness issued a challenge to Danielson, which the World Champion accepted. The match was then made official contingent on Danielson being cleared, though it’s not clear as of yet if the title is on the line. Finally, Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay won the Casino Gauntlet Tag Team Battle Royale to earn an AEW World Tag Team Championship match against the Young Bucks.

The updated card for the show, which emanates from Arthur Ashe Stadium, is:

* AEW World Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay

* Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness

Match contingent on Danielson being cleared to wrestle.

Darby Allin accepts the challenge to put his #AEW World Title Shot on the line against Moxley at #AEWGrandSlam! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@DarbyAllin | @JonMoxley | @MarinaShafir pic.twitter.com/lNBWId9B5j — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 12, 2024