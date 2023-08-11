wrestling / News
Updated Card For Impact Emergence
August 10, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for next month’s Impact Emergence after this week’s show. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on August 20th on Impact! Plus:
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: MK Ultra vs. Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans vs. Death Dollz vs. The Coven
* Josh Alexander & Time Machine vs. Moose, Brian Myers, Bully Ray & Lio Rush
* SANADA vs. TBA
