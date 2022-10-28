Updated Card For NJPW Rumble on 44th Street Tonight: Match Added Last Night

New Japan Pro Wrestling will present NJPW Rumble on 44th Street tonight in New York City. As noted, Jonathan Gresham made a surprise appearance to challenge Fred Rosser for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship, which was added to this card. The full lineup includes:

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC

* KOPW 2022 New York City Street Fight: Shingo Takagi vs. El Phantasmo

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Fred Rosser vs. Jonathan Gresham

* SWA World Championship: Mayu Iwatani (c) vs. KiLynn King

* Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. Kazuchika Okada & Eddie Kingston

* Rocky Romero & YOH vs. Yujiro Takahashi & SHO

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Clark Connors

* Shota Umino, Homicide, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Team Filthy

* Kylie Rae & Tiara James vs. Waka Tsukiyama & Mina Shirakawa