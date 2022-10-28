wrestling / News
Updated Card For NJPW Rumble on 44th Street Tonight: Match Added Last Night
New Japan Pro Wrestling will present NJPW Rumble on 44th Street tonight in New York City. As noted, Jonathan Gresham made a surprise appearance to challenge Fred Rosser for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship, which was added to this card. The full lineup includes:
* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC
* KOPW 2022 New York City Street Fight: Shingo Takagi vs. El Phantasmo
* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Fred Rosser vs. Jonathan Gresham
* SWA World Championship: Mayu Iwatani (c) vs. KiLynn King
* Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. Kazuchika Okada & Eddie Kingston
* Rocky Romero & YOH vs. Yujiro Takahashi & SHO
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Clark Connors
* Shota Umino, Homicide, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Team Filthy
* Kylie Rae & Tiara James vs. Waka Tsukiyama & Mina Shirakawa
More Trending Stories
- Unique Money in the Bank Cash-In Idea ‘On The Table’ For Austin Theory
- Mick Foley On What Made Bret Hart Such A Great Wrestler, Bret’s Ability To Come Up With Creative Spots
- CM Punk’s Dog Was Reportedly Hurt During All Out Altercation
- Kevin Owens On What’s Changed in WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Exit, His Own Heel Work