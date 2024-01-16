Updated Card For WWC Euphoria PPV

World Wrestling Council presents its Euphoria PPV on Saturday, and an updated lineup is available. You can see the updated card below for the PPV (per PWInsider), which takes place from Bayamon, Puerto Rico and airs on Triller TV:

* WWC Universal Championship Match: Intelecto 5 Estrellas vs. Chris Adonis

Special Referee: Eddie Colon

* WWC Caribbean Championship Match: Xavant vs. Matt Cardona

* WWC Puerto Rico Championship Match: Gilbert vs. Ryan Nemeth

* WWC Television Championship Match: Jovan vs. Bryan Idol

* WWC Tag Team Championship TLC Match: La Artilleria Ilegal (Chicano & Lightning) vs. La Maldita Revolucion

* WWC Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Diego Luna vs. El Informante vs. Brandon The Skater vs. El Hijo del Enigma

* Ray Gonzalez vs. Nick Nemeth fka Dolph Ziggler.

* Amazona vs. Natalia Markova.

* Mike Nice vs. Nihan