wrestling / News
Updated Card For WWE NXT New Year’s Evil
January 3, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for next week’s New Year’s Evil episode of NXT. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Tuesday live on USA Network:
* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller
* 20 Women NXT Women’s Championship Contender’s #1 Battle Royal
* NXT North American Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo
* Gauntlet Match: Pretty Deadly vs. Three Other Teams
If Pretty Deadly wins, New Day have promised them an NXT Tag Team Championship shot.
* Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker
* The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher
More Trending Stories
- Will Ospreay Gets Heated With Kenny Omega During NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Presser
- Note On AEW Locker Room Reaction To Dax Harwood’s Recent CM Punk Comments
- FanTime Congratulates Mandy Rose For Making $1 Million Last Month
- Zelina Vega in Black Leather Pants, Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss Top WWE Best Superstar Instagram Photos of 2022