Updated Card For WWE NXT New Year’s Evil

January 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has an updated lineup for next week’s New Year’s Evil episode of NXT. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Tuesday live on USA Network:

* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller
* 20 Women NXT Women’s Championship Contender’s #1 Battle Royal
* NXT North American Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo
* Gauntlet Match: Pretty Deadly vs. Three Other Teams
If Pretty Deadly wins, New Day have promised them an NXT Tag Team Championship shot.
* Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker
* The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher

