Updated Card, Meet and Greet Details For ROH Free Enterprise On Sunday

ROH will hold a free event appropriately titled “Free Enterprise” in Baltimore, Maryland this Sunday. It will stream live for Honor Club subscribers. Here’s the current lineup:

*ROH Champion PCO and Marty Scurll vs. NWA Champion Nick Aldis and RUSH.

*Battle Royal – winner challenges ROH Champion PCO at a future date.

*Brody King vs. Rey Horus.

*The Briscoes vs. Flamita & Bandido.

*Slex vs. Flip Gordon.

*Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff vs. ROH Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham.

*Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle vs. Vincent & Bateman.

*Sumie Sakai vs. Session Moth Martina.

*Alex Zane vs. Andrew Everett.

Here are the official meet and greet details:

Free Enterprise will feature a special bonus for HonorClub members as they will have access to enter the arena at Noon ET for a FREE, exclusive meet and greet with Wrestler of the Year: Matt Taven and Tag Team of the Decade: The Briscoes. Members will have a special photo opportunity with each star as well as the opportunity to get any one item signed that they provide.

Please note that HonorClub members must have a separate ticket for this meet and greet and participation is limited to the first 500 requests. To claim a special access code, send a request to [email protected] from the email account associated with your HonorClub subscription. An admin will validate the subscription and send an access code that must be used when claiming a ticket at www.ROHTickets.com. Members must be signed into their HonorClub account to view the ticket option.

Regular meet and greet experiences take place between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET. Talent and prices (for a photo and a signed 8×10 provided by ROH) are as follows:

— Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO, Brody King and Flip Gordon): $60

— The Allure (Angelina Love and Mandy Leon): $40

— ROH World Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham: $40