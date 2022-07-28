Updated Lineup For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage following tonight’s show. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT:

* Claudi Castagnoli addresses fans after ROH World Title win

* Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt vs. Best Friends

* Matt Sydal vs. Lee Moriarty

* Ethan Page vs. Leon Ruffin

* Ruby Soho vs. Anna Jay