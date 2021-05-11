wrestling / News
Updated Lineup for Tonight’s NWA SuperPowerrr: New Title Match Added
– NWA is back for a new edition of NWA SuperPowerrr tonight on FITE TV. In the main event, JR Kratos and Aron Stevens defend the NWA tag team titles against Chris Adonis and Thom Latimer. Here’s the updated lineup, with some more matches and segments added:
* NWA Tag Team Championship Match: JR Kratos & Aron Stevens (c) vs. Chris Adonis and Thom Latimer
* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Jax Dane vs. Slice Boogie
* TV Championship Qualifying Match: Matt Cross vs. Mims
* Sal Rinauro vs. JR Kratos
* Nick Aldis addresses the announced battle royal to determine his next contender
* Thunder Rosa & Kamille summit live and uncensored
NWA SuperPowerrr kicks off at 6:05 pm EST on FITE TV.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘨𝘢 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘶𝘦𝘴
TOMORROW at 6:05pm ET on @nwa #NWAPowerrr:
Cross v. Mims
We hear from Kamille
Jax vs. Slice Boogie
and much more!
🔥PLUS, special guest @VelVelHoller joins us on #FITE in the Powerrr chat room.
[ Feel the Power: https://t.co/ZOdo00RpH8 ] pic.twitter.com/PRgulGoEfj
— FITE (@FiteTV) May 10, 2021
#SuperPowerrr main event
💥@Thomas_Latimer_ and @ChrisAdonis
Vs.@AronsThoughts and @Jr_KRATOS pic.twitter.com/W4NBaX0qNr
— NWA (@nwa) May 11, 2021
TOMORROW at 6:05e, NWA is back with a fully charged episode of #SuperPowerrr
More to come…
Only on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/Q7J8QIbs7D
— NWA (@nwa) May 10, 2021
TOMORROW at 6:05e, NWA is back with a fully charged episode of #SuperPowerrr
More to come…
Only on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/hNWALXnwRS
— NWA (@nwa) May 10, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On Plans For Mia Yim’s WWE SmackDown Debut, Potential Feud, Why Aleister Black Wasn’t On Last Week’s Show
- Sin Cara Recalls His Fights With Chris Jericho and Others In WWE, Getting Sent To Anger Management
- Chris Jericho Confirms That He Took Funny WWF Picture Of The Rock
- Mention Of Booker T vs. Triple H Wrestlemania XIX Feud Removed From A&E Documentary