Updated Lineup for Tonight’s NWA SuperPowerrr: New Title Match Added

– NWA is back for a new edition of NWA SuperPowerrr tonight on FITE TV. In the main event, JR Kratos and Aron Stevens defend the NWA tag team titles against Chris Adonis and Thom Latimer. Here’s the updated lineup, with some more matches and segments added:

* NWA Tag Team Championship Match: JR Kratos & Aron Stevens (c) vs. Chris Adonis and Thom Latimer

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Jax Dane vs. Slice Boogie

* TV Championship Qualifying Match: Matt Cross vs. Mims

* Sal Rinauro vs. JR Kratos

* Nick Aldis addresses the announced battle royal to determine his next contender

* Thunder Rosa & Kamille summit live and uncensored

NWA SuperPowerrr kicks off at 6:05 pm EST on FITE TV.

