Lineup for Tomorrow’s Slam Force Africa: Rob Van Dam vs. PJ Black Headlines, Celeste Bonin in Action
October 26, 2019
– PJ Black will be promoting his first event tomorrow with Slam Force Africa. The show is set for Sunday, October 17 at the University of Pretoria’s Rembrandt Hall in South Africa. The show will air live on FITE.TV. In the main event, Black will face Rob Van Dam to crown the first Slam Force Africa champion. Former WWE Superstar Celeste Bonin (aka Kaitlyn) will also be in action. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Inaugural Slam Force Africa Championship: PJ Black vs. Rob Van Dam
* Celeste Bonin & Chastity Cardona vs. Katie Forbes & Black Widow
* Andro Perseus vs. Kyle Ripley
* Matthew Hammar vs. Prince Agballah
* Makita vs. X-Terminator
