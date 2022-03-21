USA Pro 29th Anniversary Show Results: Scott Steiner Battles Jerry Lawler

USA Pro held its 29th Anniversary Show this past Saturday night from the Rosen JCC in Orlando, FL, featuring Jerry Lawler vs. Scott Steiner in the main event. Here are results, via Cage Match:

* Mike Orlando def. Jack Tolos

* Wes Brisco def. Cha Cha Charlie

* Simon Sezz def. Brittany

* Jay Rios def. Serpentico

* Skull von Krush def. Kiki Roberts

* Paola Mayfield def. Leila Grey and Teal Piper

* USA Pro Tag Team Championships: Brothers In Arms (Che Guzman & Jason Dugan) def. Francisco Ciatso & Manny Fernandez to win the vacant titles.

* Gangrel def. Jerry Swirlz

* EC3 def. Ryzin

* USA Pro Ladies Championship: Lindsay Snow (c) defeats Renee Michelle

* Brian Cage def. Carlito

* USA Pro Heavyweight Championship: James Storm def. Vordell Walker (c) to win the title

* Jerry Lawler vs. Scott Steiner ended in a no contest