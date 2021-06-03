USFL Returning In 2022, Could Be Competition For XFL

The United States Football League has announced that it will return in Spring 2022 with Fox Sports serving as a broadcast partner. Fox is also a minority stakeholder in the company that owns the league. This means the USFL will likely serve as competition for the XFL when it relaunches. This will be the third iteration of the XFL, now owned by The Rock and Dany Garcia, after two failed attempts by Vince McMahon. Here’s the USFL press release:

The United States Football League Returns In 2022

FOX Sports to Serve as Official Broadcast Partner for the USFL

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2021 — Today, the United States Football League (USFL) announced that the league will officially return in the spring of 2022.

Initially launched in 1983, the USFL originally was an upstart spring football league consisting of 12 teams which featured some of the most exciting and recognizable young football stars in the country. When relaunched next year, the new USFL retains rights to key original team names.

The league will target a minimum of eight teams and deliver high-quality, innovative professional football to fans throughout the spring season.

“I’m extremely passionate about football and the opportunity to work with FOX Sports and to bring back the USFL in 2022 was an endeavor worth pursuing,” said Brian Woods, co-founder of the new USFL and founder and CEO of The Spring League (TSL). “We look forward to providing players a new opportunity to compete in a professional football league and giving fans everywhere the best football viewing product possible during what is typically a period devoid of professional football.”

FOX Sports will serve as the official broadcast partner for the USFL. FOX Sports also owns a minority equity stake in the company that owns the USFL.

“The relaunch of the USFL is a landmark day for football fans and FOX Sports,” said Eric Shanks, CEO and Executive Producer, FOX Sports. “Football is in our DNA and the return of this innovative and iconic league is a fantastic addition to our robust slate of football programming.”

More information on the USFL, including cities, teams, head coaches, and game schedules, will be announced at a later date.

About the United States Football League

The United States Football League (USFL) is a professional football league that returns to play in the spring of 2022. Originally launched in 1983, the 2022 season will be the fourth season of play for the USFL. For more information, please visit: USFL2.com

About The Spring League

The Spring League’s fifth season is underway in 2021 as the premier professional football development league in the United States and abroad. Founded by Brian Woods in 2017, the League consists of eight teams and serves as a platform for player development, a training ground for future NFL coaches and game officials, and an incubator for new technology. Since its launch in 2017, The Spring League has seen over 200 players signed by NFL and CFL teams. For more information, please visit: https://www.thespringleague.com/.

About FOX Sports

FOX Sports is the umbrella entity representing FOX Corporation’s wide array of multi-platform US-based sports assets. Built with brands capable of reaching more than 100 million viewers in a single weekend, the business has ownership and interests in linear television networks, digital and mobile programming, broadband platforms, multiple web sites, joint-venture businesses and several licensing relationships. FOX Sports includes the sports television arm of the FOX Network; FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes. FOX Sports’ digital properties include FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App, which provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content, instant scores, stats and alerts to iOS and Android devices. Additionally, FOX Sports and social broadcasting platform Caffeine jointly own Caffeine Studios which creates exclusive eSports, sports and live entertainment content. Also included in FOX Sports’ portfolio are FOX’s interests in joint-venture business Big Ten Network, a licensing and commercial relationship with The Stars Group that created the FOX Bet sports betting platform and the FOX Bet Super 6 free-to-play game, as well as a licensing agreement that established the FOX Sports Radio Network.