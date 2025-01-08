wrestling / News
UWN Announces New TV Taping In February
The UWN will return for a TV taping in Irvine, California in February. The United Wrestling Network announced (per PWINsider that the taping will take place on February 25th at the Irvine Improv.
The full press release reads as follows:
The stars of the United Wrestling Network along with top talent from around the pro wrestling world will return to the Irvine Improv in Southern California for a live event / TV taping on February 25th.
Former AEW TNT and Tag Team Champion Scorpio Sky will be in action back in a UWN ring where he was a multiple time UWN TV Champion. The inaugural UWN World Women’s Champion will be crowned at the event as well, plus AEW / ROH talent and WWE ID prospects will be in action. Talent scheduled for the event include:
* UWN World Chamion Danny Limelight
* UWN World TV Champion Zicky Dice
* UWN World Tag Team Champions Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera
* Scorpio Sky
* QT Marshall
* The Infantry Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo
* WWE ID Prospect Ice Williams
* WWE ID Prospect Jordan Oasis
* Slice Boogie
* Brandon Cutler
* Alex Gracia
* Big Mama
* Stunt Mashall
*card subject to change*
All ages welcome. Tickets available at:
https://www.ticketweb.com/event/championship-wrestling-irvine-improv-tickets/14154833?pl=irvineimprov
