Bruce Prichard Says Vince McMahon Didn’t Know Who Jenna Jameson Was, Discusses His Reaction To Her In The Val Venis Vignettes

On the latest edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed bringing in porn star Jenna Jameson to be part of Val Venis vignettes, noting that Vince McMahon did not know who she was when her name first came up. Highlights are below.

On Jenna Jameson being interested in the wrestling business after her appearances in AEW: “Jenna through Paul Heyman, as a matter of fact, Paul was like, and used Jenna for a few things in ECW and said, ‘Man, she’d really love to do something.’ And I said, ‘Well, shit, I’d be happy to talk to her.’ So Jenna and I became friends.”

On Vince McMahon not knowing who Jenna Jameson was: “So when Val came up, I said, ‘Oh my God, this is dabbling in Jenna’s world,’ but wholly shit, if he got blessed by the biggest porn star in the world, and was to appear with her, you can’t buy that, you can’t, that was instant credibility. So Vince didn’t know who she was, and we finally got approval, I said, ‘God, we can do this,’ and was like, ‘OK fine, shoot them.'”

On his wife’s reaction to Jenna Jameson walking around naked in his house: “So we brought Jenna in, she came to my house, we shot vignettes back in my backyard. That’s the one you see with Val rising up in the army helmet. Then we shot some stuff in my jacuzzi, we shot some stuff in the bed, and then we shot some stuff in the living room, I believe. But midway through this goddamn thing, my wife looks at me, because Jenna’s walking around naked, basically, for the majority of it, because she was naked in most of the stuff. My wife looks at me, says, ‘How do you know this woman again?'”

On Vince McMahon’s reaction to the vignettes: “Jenna was great and I remember Vince looking at the videos and saying, ‘Goddamn, she looks like a fucking porn star, we don’t want to air that.’ I said, ‘Vince, she is a porn star, she is the single largest porn star in the world, everyone will know who she is, and this will help Val more than anything.’ ‘Ugh, Goddamnit, aw shit, it’s trashy.’ ‘He’s a fucking a porn star!’ So we only aired one of them.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Something to Wrestle with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.