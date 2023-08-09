wrestling / News
Val Venis Recalls His Time in Right To Censor, Says It Was ‘Great’
Val Venis was part of the WWE stable Right to Censor, and he weighed in on his time in the PTC parody group in a new interview. Venus talked about the stable on Stories with Bradshaw & Brisco, and some highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc):
On the Right to Censor: “It was great. I think more it was that point in time and I’m sure you recall this, the Parental Television Council was attacking our advertisers. I think they got Coca-Cola to pull out of advertising WWE Raw so it was something Vince was concerned about.”
On the group’s relatively short run: “From what I saw, I don’t know why it didn’t last longer than it did.. It was a hell of a group.”
On not liking wrestling in a shirt and pants: I sweat like a mofo when I work. And it’s easy to wash a set of kneepads and trunks every night after work, but to wash long pants and a shirt, it was brutal.”
