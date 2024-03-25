Valhalla Wants Liv Morgan To Get Into WWE Women’s Title Match At WrestleMania 40

Valhalla would like to see Liv Morgan get added to Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch’s WWE Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 40. Morgan has been in a storyline seeking a match with Ripley to complete her “Revenge Tour,” and Valhalla said during an interview with SEScoops that she would like to see Morgan get into the Ripley vs. Lynch match at the April PPV.

“I know Rhea and Becky are going to, it’s looking like they’re going to wrestle at WrestleMania,” Valhalla began (per Fightful). “But I wouldn’t be surprised if Liv was in that mix too. So I’m really — and it’s like, to be completely honest, no one knows what’s happening backstage, right? Like none of the wrestlers know.”

She continued, “So I, as a fan, as someone who’s a fan of Liv Morgan, I would love to see like her, Becky and Rhea and like a triple threat match or like, maybe Becky’s walking to the ring and live hurts her so much that she gets the match or like something, something like that I would think was really cool.”