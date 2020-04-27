Van Hammer Trial On Felony DUI Hit and Run Charges Set For Summer

Former WCW star Van Hammer’s trial for felony hit and run and DUI involving a five year-old boy is set to begin this summer. PWInsider reports that Hammer, real name Mark Hildreth, pleaded not guilty in absentia on the charges with a pre-trial hearing set for June 10th in Palm Beach County Court.

Hammer was arrested in late January after his car allegedly struck a five year-old boy on a bicycle in Boynton Beach, Florida. The boy was admitted to the hospital with road rash and possible internal injuries. Hammer, who allegedly got out of the car and said the boy jumped out in front of him before driving away, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence along with felony hit and run with failure to stop in a crash involving others and serious bodily injuries, and leaving the scene of an injury crash.

Hammer has two previous DUIs on his record, one in 1985 in Texas and one in 2004 in Georgia. Hammer was ordered not to have contact with the boy or any potential witnesses, not to use drugs or alcohol or carry illegal weapons, and to make himself available for random testing. He is out on $50,000 bond.