Various News: Allison Danger Praises Dave Prazak, Evil Uno and Thunder Rosa Share Vlogs, Sheamus Appears At NFL Game

– Ahead of tonight’s Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame, Allison Danger praised Dave Prazak in a series of posts on Twitter. Prazak is set to be inducted by CM Punk as part of the evening’s festivities.

She wrote: “Wish I could be there to see my friend and partner @DavePrazak recognized for all he has done for wrestling, and in particular, women’s wrestling.

Dave saw the true potential of women athletes, myself and my peers. He knew we could all be something more.

Prazak took risk after risk, hit after hit and persevered to grow @SHIMMERwomen from our core 18 woman roster to become the top place for athletes to get to before moving on to greener pastures. All together, with his vision, we changed the game.

I wish I could truly put into words what his friendship, his sacrifice, his trust and his vision means to me and so many others. Thankfully, he has the perfect person in @CMPunk inducting him tonight.

#ThankYouPrazak”

– WWE star Sheamus was at Nissan Stadium today during the NFL Playoff game featuring the Tennessee Titans against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Titans lost, 19-16.

– Both Evil Uno and Thunder Rosa have posted new vlogs online.