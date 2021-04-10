wrestling / News

Various News: Brad Williams Appears on Swerve City Podcast, WrestleCon Virtual Tours

April 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Swerve City Podcast

– Stand-up comedian Brad Williams appeared on the Swerve City podcast to talk about his pro wrestling fandom and debut:

– WrestleCon provided some virtual tours for Days 1&2 of the convention, which you can see below:

