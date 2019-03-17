wrestling / News

Various News: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Knocks Lana For Doing Photo Shoot in Traffic, Will Ospreay and Zack Sabre Jr. Set For NJPW Royal Quest

March 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Stephanie Beatriz wasn’t a big fan of Lana doing a photo shoot in the middle of Los Angeles traffic. As you can see below via Twitter, Beatriz — who plays Rosa Diaz on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, shared a video to her Instagram stories of Lana doing the photo shoot in LA earlier this week, captioned, “Like. I just want to drive and not be in your photo shoot.”

– NJPW has announced that Will Ospreay and Zack Sabre Jr. will appear at August 31st’ Royal Quest in London. The two join Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, and Tetsuya Naito as announced talent for the show.

