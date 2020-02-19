Various News: BWO To Reunite For Independent Event, Lineup for 2020 Psycho Circus

– The Blue Meanie and Nova are set to reunite as the BWO for a Stand Alone Wrestling event on March 21 in Lacey Township, NJ. The event is promoted locally by former Phoenix Championship Wrestling promoter Big 80s Donnie B (Bucci). The BWO will team against the late Dennis Corralluzo’s son Marc Corralluzzo and Rik Ratchet over the rights to the name. It also features Mark Henry and others. You can find more details here.

– New York Wrestling Connection will run their 2020 Psycho Circus event at the Sportatorium in Deer Park, Long Island on Saturday. Here’s the lineup:

* PSYCHO CIRCUS MATCH: Blake Morris & Aiden Baal & NYWK & mystery partner vs. Rex Lawless & Bam Sullivan & The REP & mystery partner

* The Ascension & DMT vs Bull James, Jaden Valo, Sal Savelli & Corey Cooper

* NYWC Fusion Champion Michael Mistretta vs. John Silver

* Willow Nightingale & Melina vs. Tina Sanantonio & Rick Cataldo

* NYWC Tag Team Champions Team Talent vs. The Big O & Pedro Dones

* Fusion Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Matt Striker vs. Johnny Radke vs. Joey Conway vs. Ryan Clancy

* KASIN vs. Tony Burma

* The 2020 Jokers Wild Battle Royal.

* Alex Reynolds is also set to appear.