Various News: Charlotte Flair on Adjusting to the ThunderDome, Update on ROH 19th Anniversary Show, First Hour to Stream for Free

– Charlotte Flair recently appeared on the Swerve City Podcast. She discussed her recent return and getting used to the WWE ThunderDome. You can view that Charlotte Flair clip below:

– The first hour of the ROH 19th Anniversary show on Friday, March 26 will be streaming for free on HonorClub, Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook, YouTube, FITE and channels carrying the pay-per-view. Here’s the lineup for the opening hour:

* ROH Six Man Tag Team Championship: Shane Taylor Promotions vs. MexiSquad

* Danhausen vs. Brian Johnson vs. LSG vs. Eli Isom.

Here’s the updated lineup for the main card:

* ROH Championship: Rush (c) vs. Jay Lethal

* ROH TV Championship: Kenny King (c) vs. Tracy Williams (If King wins, Dragon Lee remains champion; If Williams wins, he will become champion

* ROH Tag Team Championship: Kenny King & Bestia del Ring (c) vs. Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus (Bestia del Ring is filling in for Dragon Lee due to injury)

* ROH Pure Championship: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Dak Draper

* EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe

* Vincent vs. Matt Taven – Anything Goes from The PAL Hall in Fall River

* Mark Briscoe vs. Flip Gordon

* Dalton Castle vs. Josh Woods