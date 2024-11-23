wrestling / News
Various News: Chris Hero Announces the Passing of His Mother, Opening Match for Tonight’s MLW Slaughterhouse, GCW Dream On Kickoff Show Livestream
– PWInsider reports that The Bomaye Fight Club vs. The Andersons in a Tables Match will kick off tonight’s MLW Slaughterhouse.
– The Kickoff show livestream is now available for MLW Slaughterhouse:
– AEW’s Chris Hero announced the passing of his mother yesterday. On behalf of 411, we send our condolences to Chris Hero and his family:
Mom 💚 pic.twitter.com/WIRGpifOWg
— Chris Hero (Is Back) (@ChrisHero) November 23, 2024