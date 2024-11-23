wrestling / News

Various News: Chris Hero Announces the Passing of His Mother, Opening Match for Tonight’s MLW Slaughterhouse, GCW Dream On Kickoff Show Livestream

November 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLW Slaughterhouse 2024 Image Credit: MLW

PWInsider reports that The Bomaye Fight Club vs. The Andersons in a Tables Match will kick off tonight’s MLW Slaughterhouse.

– The Kickoff show livestream is now available for MLW Slaughterhouse:

– AEW’s Chris Hero announced the passing of his mother yesterday. On behalf of 411, we send our condolences to Chris Hero and his family:

