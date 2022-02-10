wrestling / News

Various News: Court Bauer Teases ‘Major Player’ Entering MLW Tonight, Booker T Surprises Kids for Black History Month, Bill Apter Chats With Brisco & Bradshaw

February 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Court Bauer MLW Image Credit: MLW

– Earlier today on Twitter, Court Bauer teased that a “major player” will be joining MLW on tonight’s episode of Fusion. The new episode starts streaming at 8:00 pm ET tonight on YouTube. He wrote, “Tonight on #MLWFusion a major player enters @MLW. 8pm et streaming worldwide.”

– Per The Dallas Morning News, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T surprised students at the For Oak Cliff Community Center in Dallas this week for a Black History month educational session.
– Bill Apter was the guest on this week’s Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw:

