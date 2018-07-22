Quantcast

 

Various News: Details On Length Of Tessa Blanchard’s Impact Deal, Madison Rayne On Facing Su Yung, 12 Unexpected Deliveries Of Sweet Chin Music

July 22, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tessa Blanchard Impact Wrestling

– When Impact Wrestling announced that Tessa Blanchard signed with the company, they said that it was a “long-term deal.” In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Wrestling Inc), Dave Meltzer revealed that Blanchard’s deal is for two years. She will face Allie tonight at Slammiversary.

– Madison Rayne spoke on Twitter about her match with Su Yung tonight at Slammiversary.

– WWE has released a video of 12 unexpected times Shawn Michaels delivered Sweet Chin Music.

