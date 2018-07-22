Various News: Details On Length Of Tessa Blanchard’s Impact Deal, Madison Rayne On Facing Su Yung, 12 Unexpected Deliveries Of Sweet Chin Music

– When Impact Wrestling announced that Tessa Blanchard signed with the company, they said that it was a “long-term deal.” In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Wrestling Inc), Dave Meltzer revealed that Blanchard’s deal is for two years. She will face Allie tonight at Slammiversary.

– Madison Rayne spoke on Twitter about her match with Su Yung tonight at Slammiversary.

There were 4 years between my 1st Knockouts Championship win and my 5th. ….it’s been another 4 years. You’re right @realsuyung, my time has come! pic.twitter.com/F6bEHU6IJR — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) July 22, 2018

– WWE has released a video of 12 unexpected times Shawn Michaels delivered Sweet Chin Music.