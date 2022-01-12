Various News: Trevor Murdoch & Josh Woods Set for Catalyst Wrestling Show, Earl Hebner to Referee Jessie Godderz vs. Chris Adonis Match, Austin Gunn Reality Show Debuts Tonight

– Earl Hebner will serve as the special guest referee for the Chris Adonis vs. Jesse Godderz Title vs. Title match at OVW Nightmare Rumble set for Saturday, January 15. The event will stream live on FITE TV. You can view the announcement on Earl Hebner here:

– ROH Pure champion Josh Woods, NWA Worlds Heavyweight champion Trevor Murdoch, Homicide and more will be in action at this weekend’s Catalyst Wrestling show. The card is scheduled for Saturday, January 15 at The Muse in Brooklyn, New York. You can check out more details below:

– As a reminder, the E! Network reality show, Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, debuts tonight on E! at 9:00 pm ET. The show features AEW’s Austin Gunn.