Various News: Fan Voting for Wrestle Kingdom 14, Shota Umino and El Phantasmo in Tag Match at RevPro Event, and Rachel Ellering and Tatsumi Fujinami Celebrate Birthdays

– NJPW is conducting fan votes for the matchups at Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 1. Until January 3 at 11:59 pm JST, fans will be able to predict the winners for the singles matches at the event for a chance to win one of 10 Official NJPW 2020 calendars. More details are available at the above link. Here are some of the current fan polling results for Wrestle Kingdom 14:

* Jon Moxley over Lance Archer

* Kazuchika Okada over Kota Ibushi

* Hiromu Takahashi over Will Ospreay

* Tetsuya Naito over Jay White

* Sanada over Zack Sabre Jr.

* Hirooki Goto over KENTA

* Hiroshi Tanahashi over Chris Jericho

– Revolution Pro has announced that El Phantasmo and Hikuleo will team up against Michael Oku and Shota Umino on January 10 for the upcoming RevPro New Year’s Revolution event. You can check out the announcement below.

TWO WEEKS TODAY

Friday 10th Jan

G-Live, Guildford

EL PHANTASMO & HIKULEO team to take on MICHAEL OKU & SHOTA UMINO

🎟️: https://t.co/5Cc5xxJHdD#RevPro2020 #NewYearsRevolution pic.twitter.com/mLXLvOHgHk — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) December 27, 2019

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays:

* NXT SUperstar Rachael Ellering turns 27.

* Former WWE Superstar Lanny Poffo turns 65.

* Former Knockouts champion Taryn Terrell turns 34.

* WWE Hall of Famer Tatsumi Fujinami turns 66.