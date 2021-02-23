Various News: Gabbi Tuft Discusses Transition On Renee Paquette’s Podcast, CNN Does Featured Story On Pro Wrestling As Art

– Gabbi Tuft recently appeared on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, and the show released several preview clips from the interview. The topics of discussion include the physical and emotional process of Tuft’s transition and much more. You can watch both clips below.

– CNN recently did a featured story focusing on professional wrestling as art, which included a profile on the Orange Crush wrestling magazine that just released its second edition.

The piece discusses the concept of looking at wrestling as an art form and how publisher Adam Abdalla approaches the presentation of the Orange Crush magazine.