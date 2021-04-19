wrestling / News

Various News: Gerald Brisco Having Knee Surgery Today, Miz & Mrs Airing Tonight, WWE Network Removes Rain Delay Segments From Wrestlemania

April 19, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that Gerald Brisco will have knee replacement surgery today. 411 wishes him a speedy recovery.

– Here’s a synopsis for tonight’s episode of Miz & Mrs on the USA Network: “Mike and Maryse have a pregnancy scare while their moms get ready to step into the dating world.”

– The rain delay segments that held up night one of Wrestlemania have been removed from the WWE Network version of the show. At this time, they are still in the Peacock version.

