wrestling / News
Various News: Glacier Added To AEW Double or Nothing, Next Week’s Impact Wrestling Card, Highlights From G1 Supercard
– In AEW’s latest Road to Double or Nothing video, it was announced that Glacier has been added to the Over Budget Battle Royal at the PPV in Las Vegas on May 25. He joins Brian Pillman Jr., Kip Sabian, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero and Sonny Kiss.
– Here is a video showing highlights from last weekend’s NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard event.
– Here are the matches for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling:
* Pentagon Jr. and Fenix (c) vs. Eddie Edwards and Eli Drake (Impact World Tag Team Championship)
* Scarlett Bordeaux and Fallah Bahh vs. The Desi Hit Squad
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Madison Rayne
* Madman Fulton vs. Tommy Dreamer
NEXT WEEK!
The Lucha Bros vs. Eddie Edwards and Eli Drake @Lady_Scarlett13 and @FALLAH1 vs. The Desi Hit Squad @TheTayaValkyrie vs. @MadisonRayne @FultonWorld vs. @THETOMMYDREAMER #IMPACT pic.twitter.com/7oSR3vv5sv
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 13, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Why Mick Foley Was Steve Austin’s First Championship Feud, Says Triple H Was Considered
- The Miz Recalls When Vince McMahon Tricked a Crowd Into Thinking Miz Was The Rock
- Bayley and Sasha Banks Were Reportedly Vocally Unhappy Backstage About Losing Tag Titles at WrestleMania 35
- Latest On Which Night of the Week AEW TV Show Would Be On If They Reach Deal With TNT