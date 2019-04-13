wrestling / News

Various News: Glacier Added To AEW Double or Nothing, Next Week’s Impact Wrestling Card, Highlights From G1 Supercard

April 13, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Glacier

– In AEW’s latest Road to Double or Nothing video, it was announced that Glacier has been added to the Over Budget Battle Royal at the PPV in Las Vegas on May 25. He joins Brian Pillman Jr., Kip Sabian, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero and Sonny Kiss.

– Here is a video showing highlights from last weekend’s NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard event.

– Here are the matches for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling:

* Pentagon Jr. and Fenix (c) vs. Eddie Edwards and Eli Drake (Impact World Tag Team Championship)
* Scarlett Bordeaux and Fallah Bahh vs. The Desi Hit Squad
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Madison Rayne
* Madman Fulton vs. Tommy Dreamer

