Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Out Sports Covers Trish Adora’s MLW Debut, Adam Come Plays Resident Evil 5
– AEW has posted the following video highlights from last night’s episode of Dynamite.
– Out Sports has covered Trish Adora’s upcoming MLW debut at Fightland on Sunday. She will challenge Taya Valkyrie for the Women’s World Featherweight Championship.
– Adam Cole has posted a new video to Youtube in which he plays Resident Evil 5.
