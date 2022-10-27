wrestling / News

Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Out Sports Covers Trish Adora’s MLW Debut, Adam Come Plays Resident Evil 5

October 27, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MJF The Firm AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has posted the following video highlights from last night’s episode of Dynamite.

Out Sports has covered Trish Adora’s upcoming MLW debut at Fightland on Sunday. She will challenge Taya Valkyrie for the Women’s World Featherweight Championship.

– Adam Cole has posted a new video to Youtube in which he plays Resident Evil 5.

