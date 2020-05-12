wrestling / News
Various News: Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Lineup for Tonight, Moose vs. Suicide Set, Preview for Tonight’s AEW Dark
– Impact Wrestling announced the following lineup for tonight’s episode of IMPACT on AXS TV. On tonight’s show, the self-proclaimed TNA champion Moose will be facing Suicide. Also, the Impact No. 1 Contenders Tournament is set to kick off with two matchups.
* TNA Champion Moose vs. Suicide
* Impact Wrestling #1 Contenders Tournament: Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel
* Impact Wrestling #1 Contenders Tournament: Hernandez vs. Mad Man Fulton
* Kimber Lee vs. Havok
* Kylie Rae vs. Tasha Steelz
* The North Continue to be Fighting Champions; The North vs. Mystery Team for tag titles
* Ken Shamrock joins Madison Rayne on Locker Room Talk
– As previously reported, AEW Dark returns with a jam-packed lineup for tonight with nine total matches. The show will stream on AEW’s official YouTube channel later tonight at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup:
* Luther vs. Jimmy Havoc
* 10 vs. Jon Cruz
* Colt Cabana vs. Shawn Dean
* Private Party vs. Lee Johnson and Musa
* Orange Cassidy vs. Jason Cade
* Britt Baker vs. Skyler Moore
* Fenix vs. Alan Angels
* Kris Statlander vs. Dani Jordyn
* Jurassic Express vs. Mike Reed and Ryan Rembrandt
More Trending Stories
- Aleister Black on Why He Doesn’t Want Zelina Vega to Manage Him, Having a Slower Build on Raw
- Sting To AEW Rumors Heat Up After He Gets Removed From WWE Figure Line, Cody Tweets
- Note On Why WWE Did Not Trash Vince McMahon’s Office At Money in the Bank
- More on Alberto Del Rio’s Arrest on Charges of Sexual Assault