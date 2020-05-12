Various News: Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Lineup for Tonight, Moose vs. Suicide Set, Preview for Tonight’s AEW Dark

– Impact Wrestling announced the following lineup for tonight’s episode of IMPACT on AXS TV. On tonight’s show, the self-proclaimed TNA champion Moose will be facing Suicide. Also, the Impact No. 1 Contenders Tournament is set to kick off with two matchups.

* TNA Champion Moose vs. Suicide

* Impact Wrestling #1 Contenders Tournament: Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel

* Impact Wrestling #1 Contenders Tournament: Hernandez vs. Mad Man Fulton

* Kimber Lee vs. Havok

* Kylie Rae vs. Tasha Steelz

* The North Continue to be Fighting Champions; The North vs. Mystery Team for tag titles

* Ken Shamrock joins Madison Rayne on Locker Room Talk

– As previously reported, AEW Dark returns with a jam-packed lineup for tonight with nine total matches. The show will stream on AEW’s official YouTube channel later tonight at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup:

* Luther vs. Jimmy Havoc

* 10 vs. Jon Cruz

* Colt Cabana vs. Shawn Dean

* Private Party vs. Lee Johnson and Musa

* Orange Cassidy vs. Jason Cade

* Britt Baker vs. Skyler Moore

* Fenix vs. Alan Angels

* Kris Statlander vs. Dani Jordyn

* Jurassic Express vs. Mike Reed and Ryan Rembrandt